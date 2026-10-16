The Israeli settlers positioned themselves in front of olive trees, some using slings to fire rocks towards Palestinian villagers in Abu Falah

An Israeli settler casts a stone towards Palestinians, next to a fire, amid clashes during Palestinians' olive harvest in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2026. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Bell

Dozens of masked Israeli settlers burned olive trees and threw rocks at Palestinians in a planned attack targeting a West Bank village's annual harvest on Friday.

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Palestinians run next to smoke and flames amid clashes with Israeli settlers during olive harvest in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2026. Picture: Reuters

The attack continued after the military's arrival, with Israeli soldiers firing tear gas in the direction of the Palestinians who had dodged the jeeps. The sound of live gunfire could be heard in the area, and a Reuters photographer saw at least one-armed settler fire a gun. In a statement, the Israeli military said soldiers and border police fired what it described as warning shots after deploying to the area and at one point fired towards a person who the troops believed had posed a threat. "Attempts to incite friction between populations undermine security in the area," the military said. "Attacks and violence against innocent civilians are grave and unacceptable," it added. Palestinian medics said two people were injured and taken to hospitals in the area of Ramallah. One of them was Heidi Levine, a photojournalist with the Washington Post. Video of the attack showed Levine lying on her side on a dirt path with her hands over her face as at least three settlers surrounded her. Speaking from a hospital bed later, Levine, who is in stable condition, said: "I was attacked, pushed to the ground. Luckily I had my flak jacket and helmet, otherwise I probably wouldn't even be here, because they just kept kicking me and kicking me."

Palestinians look towards Israeli settlers standing near a fire amid clashes during olive harvest in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2026. Picture: Reuters

Levine said the attack ended when her Palestinian colleagues intervened, after which medics rushed her in an ambulance to a clinic in Abu Falah and then to hospital in Ramallah. Her voice shook as she spoke and she had bandages over her left hand. In a statement, Matt Murray, the Washington Post's executive editor, called for an investigation into the incident. "This morning, a Washington Post photographer, Heidi Levine, was attacked by Israeli settlers while reporting in the West Bank,” Murray said. "She was wearing visible markings clearly identifying her as a journalist. While we are relieved that Heidi has received medical care and is safe, we are outraged by this unwarranted attack on a journalist doing her job and urge a thorough investigation and follow-through from authorities." Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has surged, with at least 170 attacks since September 27, around the start of the annual olive harvest, according to Yesh Din, an Israeli settlements monitoring group.

A Palestinian gestures amid clashes with Israeli settlers during olive harvest in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2026. Picture: Reuters