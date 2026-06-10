Hooded mobs of rioters targeted migrants' taxpayer-funded homes in Belfast and burnt businesses, police cars and buses

A hooded mob in front of a burning barricade on Duncairn Gardens, Belfast. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Groups of masked thugs targeted homes and businesses owned by migrants in Belfast after a a Sudanese asylum seeker was charged with attempted murder over a “sickening” knife attack.

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Protesters set fire to multiple homes, a Middle Eastern supermarket and several vehicles, including a bus and a police car, and vandalised a barber shop after ignoring calls for calm. Residents and neighbours were forced to flee for their lives as flames engulfed terraced properties in Belfast. The disorder, which has been condemned as ‘thuggery’ by politicians, broke out after a Sudanese man, 30, charged over a frenzied knife attack on a man in a street on Monday night. The victim, in his 40s and named locally as Stephen Ogilvie, suffered “significant injuries” to his eyes, face, neck and back. He remains in a serious condition in hospital. The suspect is believed to have travelled from Sudan to Paris and then to Dublin, before taking a bus to Belfast in February 2023, according to police. He used the ‘Irish route’ immigration loophole to claim asylum and was given leave to remain in the UK in September that year. The Home Office confirmed that the suspect was granted refugee status after arriving in the UK and was granted leave to remain until 2028. Homes were set alight on Oakley Street, Legann Street and the Crumlin Road in the north-west of Belfast. Footage emerged online of groups of hooded men smashing in windows and kicking doors of properties they believe to be lived in by migrants.

Sham supermarket, a Middle Eastern shop, on Donegal Road, was set on fire. Police vehicles and a bus were also set alight. There was also footage circulating online of a Turkish barber shop that had its windows smashed in. Read More: Heroic Belfast dad who fought off knifeman with hurling stick is named as fundraiser set up Read More: Sudanese man, 30, charged with attempted murder after knife attack in Belfast

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that pockets of disorder had broken out across Northern Ireland. PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said there have been "sporadic pockets of disorder" in a number of locations across Northern Ireland tonight. "Officers are on the ground, working alongside partner agencies, responding to incidents as they arise and helping to keep people safe." He asked "all voices of influence within local communities to encourage peaceful protest and discourage any involvement in violence or disorder".

The Glider bus is in the centre of a massive blaze after hundreds descended on the city to protest on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

Masked males set commercial bins alight and pushed them into the bus on the Newtownards Road in the east of the city. Picture: Alamy

Disorder related to the stabbing attack has not been limited to Northern Ireland, with protesters also taking to the streets in Southampton. Dozens were seen in the Hampshire city which has seen several waves of protests over the murder of Henry Nowak and issue of "two-tier policing" which some suggest played a part in his death. A 30-year-old Sudanese national arrested in connection with the attack has since been charged with attempted murder. The man will appear in court in the city later today. NI's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the violence, writing: "Groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice. "This has nothing to do with community. This is outright thuggery. "The attack in North Belfast was heinous and wrong. But there are dangerous attempts to exploit that to target and attack innocent people who are simply trying to live, work and raise their families here. "Racism, intimidation and violence are wrong wherever they occur. There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight. "No one wants to see this on our streets and I again appeal for calm."

Residents had to be evacuated from several houses after fires started in Lendrick Street and Ligoneil Road. Picture: Alamy

Peter McReynolds, Alliance party assembly member for East Belfast, said he is "disgusted" at the "destruction and violence" that has erupted. On a post on Facebook, McReynolds said: "This serves no one, changes nothing and damages our community. "Thoughts with the Glider staff, our community in fear this evening during this destruction and our under pressure PSNI officers facing down this violence this evening." Northern Ireland's public transport operator Translink has said: “We utterly condemn this attack on our service. “The safety of our staff and customers is our top priority and all Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus and Goldliner services (operating in and out of Belfast) have been suspended. “We are liaising closely with the PSNI and will continue to follow their guidance.”

The police have said there is no information at this stage that the stabbing was terror-related. It has been revealed that the suspect from Sudan has leave to remain in the UK until 2028. He entered the UK in 2023 and was granted refugee status the same year. According to the Home Office, he claimed to have entered the UK via the Common Travel Area, the passport-free travel zone that includes the Republic of Ireland, the UK, the Isle of Man and the Channel Islands. Police initially said they believed the suspect in custody was from Somalia, but later clarified that he is Sudanese.

A Glider bus, set on fire by protesters, on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast. Picture: Alamy

The victim, in his 40s, remained in a serious condition in hospital on Tuesday. The man suffered “significant injuries to his eyes”, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said as they gave further details about the "barbaric" attack. Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson has said he shares the public’s “revulsion” at the attack, He said that the victim was "taken to hospital with significant injuries to his eyes and serious slash wound injuries to his back and face". Mr Henderson made a plea for "calm" amid reports of protests planned in Northern Ireland tonight.

Police officers search the scene of a stabbing on Kinnaird Avenue in north Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 9. Picture: Getty

A police cordon at the scene of a stabbing outside apartments in the Kinnaird Avenue. Picture: Alamy

The incident has been condemned across the political parties offering praise to locals who intervened to stop the attack. Picture: Getty

The incident has prompted widespread condemnation and expressions of concern across the political spectrum in Northern Ireland and beyond. The leaders of the five largest parties at Stormont issued a joint statement in response to the attack. Sinn Féin vice president and Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill, DUP leader Mr Robinson, Alliance Party leader Naomi Long, UUP leader Jon Burrows and SDLP leader Claire Hanna said they were “united in our condemnation of the horrific incident in North Belfast last night”. “There is no place in our society for this kind of brutality,” they said. “Our immediate thoughts are with the victim and his family, and we hope he makes a full and complete recovery. “Our thoughts are also with those eyewitnesses to the incident, as well as those brave members of the public who intervened. “We recognise the distress and fear this incident will cause within the local community. “We urge people not to share the deeply disturbing images or videos, as their graphic nature would only serve to retraumatise those involved.”

The horrific attack in Belfast last night is sickening.



I have absolutely no tolerance for abhorrent scenes of violence like this on our streets.



My thoughts are first and foremost with the victim, and I thank the first responders, including members of the public who… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 9, 2026