Mass evacuation of central London hospital after reports of ‘chemical incident’
A central London hospital has been evacuated following an emergency alert.
One person posted online that he had been ordered out of the hospital after an ‘explosion threat’ reportedly linked to chemicals on site.
Firefighters were seen helping people leave the building - as over 100 people were evacuated from hospital buildings.
They were also ventilating the building after patients and staff were removed from the basement and ground floor.
Guys hospital evacuation. London Bridge pic.twitter.com/m1Evd6HwGF— TAMR. 🏴 (@mindurown41) August 14, 2025
Police have cordoned off a street near London Bridge.
An incident statement from the London Fire Brigade said: "Two fire engines, two fire rescue units, a command unit and specialist hazardous materials officers have been sent to the scene.
"Crews are carrying out operations to ventilate the building.
"Around 150 people have been evacuated from the basement and ground floor levels of the hospital by firefighters and hospital staff."
They later gave the all clear, saying "the incident is believed to have been caused by the mixing of chemicals inside a plant room which produced a chlorine gas."
Guy's is a major elective centre with 400 beds, specialising in cancer, kidney, urology and dental care, as well as ear, nose and throat and orthopaedics.