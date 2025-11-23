One of the worst mass abductions in Nigerian history has taken place at a Catholic school in Niger state, with 300 children and staff believed to have been kidnapped by gunmen.

The Christian Association of Nigeria said 303 students and 12 teachers were taken from on St Mary's School in Papiri, Niger state - substantially more than it first estimated.

The kidnapping comes amid a surge of attacks by armed groups across the country - including a kidnapping on Monday, where 25 schoolgirls were taken and the vice-principal was killed.

Local police said armed men stormed the school at around 02:00 local time (01:00 GMT) on Friday morning, abducting over 300 students who were staying there.

Police said that security agencies were now "combing the forests" in an attempt to locate and rescue the abducted students.

Following the attack, all schools in Niger state were ordered to close on Saturday.

Read more: Officials gather in Geneva for Ukraine peace plan talks as Trump declares it is 'not his final offer'

Read more: US cautions airlines flying over Venezuela amid 'worsening security situation'