There are suggestions that it could have been linked to terrorism

Mass Shooting At Austin, Texas Bar Leaves 3 Dead And 14 Injured. Picture: Getty

By Cristina Diciu

A mass shooting outside a popular Austin Bar on Sixth Street on Sunday, March 1, has left three people dead and a further fourteen injured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Three people remain in critical condition. The suspect, a male gunman, was confronted by police officers, pointing a weapon at them. They returned fire and killed the suspect. During a 9.30am press conference, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said, "Our hearts go out to the individual victims and their families.” Read more: Far-right extremist jailed for 15 years over 3D-printed machine gun bid Read more: Armourer adapted guns for criminal gangs at firearms conversion factory under guise of motorbike workshop

Due to an ongoing police investigation, West 6th Street from Guadalupe Street to North Lamar Boulevard is closed to all traffic. Please avoid the area and identify alternate routes. -PIO2 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) March 1, 2026

The shooting unfolded at 1:58 am, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. "We know that a vehicle, a large SUV, drove several times around the block in that area. At one point, he put his flashers on, rolled down his window, and began using a pistol shooting out of his car windows, striking patrons of the bar that were on the patio and that were in front of the bar,” Davis said. "He then proceeds westbound on Sixth Street, goes to Wood Street, where he parks his car, gets out once again, starts shooting his gun at some people that are walking by. "As the officers were responding again, our suspect was coming toward East Austin, or East Sixth Street. Officers were coming toward him, and at the intersection, he was shot and he was killed at this time." According to the officials, the police responded within 57 seconds of the first emergency call.

Mass Shooting At Austin, Texas Bar Leaves 3 Dead And 14 Injured. Picture: Getty