The assailant, a man in his 40s, was killed by law enforcement after the mass shooting

A shooter has killed a man and killed nine others after driving his truck through the front doors of a Mormon church in Michigan.

By Chay Quinn

A shooter has killed a man and killed nine others after driving his truck through the front doors of a Mormon church in Michigan.

The shooter targeted the Church of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc on Sunday and the building is now on fire, according to local police. Photos coming from the scene show a towering blaze at the place of worship. Nine people are being treated in hospital after the attack. The 40-year-old suspect is dead after an exchange of fire with law enforcement.

Grand Blanc is a small town on the outskirts of Flint, around 50 miles from downtown Detroit. Local media reports say between six and eight are hurt after the shooting. The town's police force said there were "multiple victims and the shooter is down" at around 11.13am local time (4.13pm BST). Grand Blanc Township Police Department wrote on Facebook: "There’s has been an active shooter at the church of Latter Day Saints on McCandlish Rd.

"There are multiple victims and the shooter is down. There is NO threat to the public at this time. The church is actively on fire." Responding to the shooter, President Trump wrote on Truth Social: "I have been briefed on the horrendous shooting that took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The FBI was immediately on scene, and will be leading the Federal Investigation, and providing full support to State and Local Officials. "The suspect is dead, but there is still a lot to learn. This appears to be yet another targeted attack on Christians in the United States of America. The Trump Administration will keep the Public posted, as we always do. In the meantime, PRAY for the victims, and their families. THIS EPIDEMIC OF VIOLENCE IN OUR COUNTRY MUST END, IMMEDIATELY!" US Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X: "I am receiving briefings about what appears to be a horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. FBI and ATF agents are en route to the scene now. "Such violence at a place of worship is heartbreaking and chilling. Please join me in praying for the victims of this terrible tragedy."

FBI Director Kash Patel said: "We are tracking reports of the horrific shooting and fire at an LDS church in Grand Blanc, Michigan. "FBI agents are on the scene to assist local authorities. "Violence in a place of worship is a cowardly and criminal act. Our prayers are with the victims and their families during this terrible tragedy."

