Netanyahu criticised Britain's colonial history, thanked Donald Trump and denied accusations of genocide in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Dozens of delegates at the United Nations walked out of the hall when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began his speech to the General Assembly meeting of world leaders on Thursday.

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Describing them as "moral cowards," he asked for anybody else who felt that way to leave before he began to talk. In his address, Netanyahu insisted Israel had taken "innumerable steps" to protect Palestinians, and said Israeli action was "the opposite of genocide." He accused the city's mayor, Zohran Mamdani, of being antisemitic, saying: "To all those spreading lies about my country and its brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall, or in the antisemitic office of the mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you. "Shame on you for distorting the facts. Shame on you for inverting victim and aggressor. Shame on you for spitting in the face of truth.” Read more: ‘They bombed a school’: Iran president tells UN ‘we have been the victims of terrorism’ prompting US delegate walk-out Read more: China's AI warning to Trump: Xi says tech must be 'kept under human control' days after President dismissed fears as 'hoax'

“Mr Mamdani, since you were elected mayor of this city, many Jews no longer feel safe in New York," Netanyahu added. He hailed the IDF as “the most moral army in the world” and accused foreign countries of spending "untold billions to spread lies about my country.” He began his address by recalling his vow from 14 years ago to "prevent Iran's murderous dictatorship from developing atomic bombs, nuclear weapons aimed at destroying Israel, nuclear weapons that could threaten the entire world". "That's exactly what we did," he said. Speaking about Israel’s strikes on Iran, Mr Netanyahu said that “in defending itself, Israel is also defending many of the countries whose delegates have just left this hall". He claimed that in private, many representing these countries have thanked Israel for “taking out Iran’s nukes”. “It’s hard to imagine more mind-blowing hypocrisy. But that is what it is,” he said.

The Palestinian delegation gets up and leaves before Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks. Picture: Getty