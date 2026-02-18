A masseur been charged with a series of sex offences relating to 14 women, police have said.

Terence McBrien, 72, from the Alnwick area of Northumberland, is due to appear before Berwick Magistrates’ Court next month, Northumbria Police said.

He has been charged with 55 offences, comprising one count of attempted rape, seven counts of sexual assault by penetration, 34 counts of sexual assault by touching, and 13 counts of voyeurism.

The charges are in relation to 14 women, the force said.

