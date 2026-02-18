Masseur, 72, charged with series of sex offences relating to 14 women
Terence McBrien has been charged with 55 offences.
A masseur been charged with a series of sex offences relating to 14 women, police have said.
Terence McBrien, 72, from the Alnwick area of Northumberland, is due to appear before Berwick Magistrates’ Court next month, Northumbria Police said.
He has been charged with 55 offences, comprising one count of attempted rape, seven counts of sexual assault by penetration, 34 counts of sexual assault by touching, and 13 counts of voyeurism.
The charges are in relation to 14 women, the force said.
Detective Sergeant Michael Rainbow, in charge of the case, said: “Following a complex and lengthy investigation, an individual has now been charged with attempted rape and more than 50 other serious sexual offences.
“We recognise the nature and number of the charges may raise concern and anxiety within our communities.
“We would encourage anyone who does have concerns or believes they have information which is relevant to this case to come forward.
“We would also like to remind people that with criminal proceedings now active, it is important to avoid speculation both online and in the communities, which could impact the case.”
McBrien, who is on bail, is due to appear in court on March 19.