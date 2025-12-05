John Torode 'in therapy' to deal with agony of being sacked from MasterChef
John, 60, was fired from the show after a racism row five months ago
Sacked MasterChef host John Torode has said he is in therapy to deal with the agony of being axed from the cooking show.
Listen to this article
John, 60, was fired from the show after a racism row five months ago.
Now the presenter says that seeing a professional had helped him with the "unexpected and brutal life change".
He said: “Therapy has entitled me to no longer ‘be brave’ but instead be real.”
During the sessions, John said in an online post that said there have been lots of “ups and downs, good and bad, highs and lows” but said “things can change”.
Writing in A View From The Fridge, he revealed: “Therapy over the past few months has entitled me to no longer ‘be brave’ but instead be real.
Read More: BBC to air unseen series of MasterChef with sacked Gregg Wallace and John Torode
Read More: Sacked MasterChef host John Torode used ‘worst racial slur there is’ amid ‘all sorts of complaints’ against him
“Fear is the instinct that keeps us alive, but should grief and fear meet each other I wonder how much damage it can do when we decide to shut it away, shut it down and not let it flow as it should.”
John and his co-host Gregg Wallace were both fired from the scandal-hit show after facing allegations of misconduct.
He was removed after a complaint was upheld that he used "an extremely offensive racist term" during production, which he denies.
He and Wallace had presented the hit show for 21 years when they were removed.
He added: “I have tried to set myself a schedule to write a new newsletter each week, finding a rhythm, in my tumultuous physical, illogical and physiological state of mind, has not been easy.
“What is becoming easier is being able to talk and to vocalise how I feel as I come to terms with the past five months and the impact it has had.
“Life has changed for ever for me and for those close to me. There is no sympathy searching here, just honesty.”