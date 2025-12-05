Sacked MasterChef host John Torode has said he is in therapy to deal with the agony of being axed from the cooking show.

John, 60, was fired from the show after a racism row five months ago.

Now the presenter says that seeing a professional had helped him with the "unexpected and brutal life change".

He said: “Therapy has entitled me to no longer ‘be brave’ but instead be real.”

During the sessions, John said in an online post that said there have been lots of “ups and downs, good and bad, highs and lows” but said “things can change”.

Writing in A View From The Fridge, he revealed:

