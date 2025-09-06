TV host and chef Matt Tebbutt will replace Gregg Wallace as a judge on the next series of MasterChef: The Professionals.

Tebbutt, 51, best known for hosting BBC One's Saturday Kitchen, will join chefs Marcus Wareing, 55, and Monica Galetti, 50, for the 18th series of the cooking competition programme, along with a range of guest judges who will appear in the first stage of the competition.

It comes after Wallace was sacked following a series of misconduct allegations relating to his time on the amateur series, MasterChef.

Wallace, who also co-presented its spin-offs Celebrity MasterChef and MasterChef: The Professionals, issued an apology saying he was "deeply sorry for any distress caused" and that he "never set out to harm or humiliate" in the wake of an investigation which upheld 45 out of 83 allegations against him.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming series, Tebbutt said it was "an absolute honour" to be working alongside Wareing and Galetti, who he described as "titans of the food world".

"Their knowledge and uncompromising attitude is now the stuff of legend and I look forward to them taking me under their wing, and seeing the chefs get off to a flying start in the competition," he added.