By Josef Al Shemary

An on-the-run fraudster who was behind one of Britain’s largest ever tax fraud cases will lose his £90 million property empire and Ferrari, a judge has ruled.

Sock manufacturer Arif Patel, 57, from Preston, will have homes and business premises he owned taken from him after a confiscation order granted by a judge on Thursday. Patel, who now lives in Dubai, masterminded a gang that was convicted in 2023 of one of the UK's biggest carousel tax frauds. Carousel fraud is a complex scam where criminals create chains of fake business transactions to steal VAT repayments.

Goods are moved between different companies in a circular pattern, creating false export and import records that criminals use to claim back large sums from tax authorities. Patel has now been ordered to pay back £90,503,211 with the sale of his properties in Preston, London and overseas. And his Ferrari 575 Superamerica, which could be worth hundreds of thousands, will be sold at auction. His operation stole millions of pounds through VAT repayment claims on false exports of textiles and mobile phones. They also imported and sold counterfeit clothes that would have been worth at least £50 million, had they been genuine. The proceeds of the crimes funded his property empire, purchased through offshore bank accounts and companies. He also owned property in Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The confiscation order means his restrained property assets will be sold and the money put back into the public coffers. Patel and his co-accused, Mohamed Jaffar Ali, 61, of Dubai, were found guilty in their absence of fraud and money laundering offences after a 14-week trial in 2023. The convictions followed a joint investigation between HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and Lancashire Police, which also secured jail sentences totalling more than 116 years for 24 other gang members.

