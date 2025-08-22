"Presolar grains" — the dust of dying stars from billions of years ago — were scooped up from an asteroid and analysed by an international team of scientists. Picture: NASA

By Frankie Elliott

Material older than the sun has been found 200 million miles from Earth by a NASA spacecraft.

"Presolar grains" - the dust of dying stars from billions of years ago - was scooped up from an asteroid and analysed by an international team of scientists. The study of asteroid Bennu's chemical make-up gives us a "snapshot of the early Solar System' and a "window into it's formation", researchers say, as the samples are cleaner than any meteorite on Earth. To collect the evidence, NASA undertook one of its most audacious missions ever using spacecraft Osiris Rex. The probe's robotic arm collected around 120g of material, which was packed into a capsule and returned to Earth in 2023. Since their arrival, scientists have used chemical analysis to establish Bennu's origins in the cold, dense gas and dust of the early Solar System.

The space probe's robotic arm collected around 120g of material which was packed into a capsule and returned to Earth in 2023. Picture: NASA