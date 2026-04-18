A vaccine offered during pregnancy provides strong protection against RSV, helping keep newborn babies out of hospital in their most vulnerable first months

A pharmacist administers a vaccine protecting against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to a woman nine-months pregnant with twins. Picture: AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

By Jasmine Feldman

A major UK study has found that a vaccine given during pregnancy can cut the risk of babies being hospitalised with RSV by more than 80 per cent, offering strong protection in the first months of life when infants are most vulnerable.

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Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that typically mimics the common cold, but can cause life-threatening chest infections for babies, especially those born prematurely or with a weak immune system. RSV leads to over 20,000 babies being hospitalised with severe illness in the UK annually. However, a new study has shown that the vaccination programme is “highly protective for newborn infants”, according to Matt Wilson, epidemiologist and lead author of the study. The vaccine, offered since 2024, provides the best protection when given from 28 weeks of pregnancy, with babies born at least four weeks after vaccination shown to have nearly 85 per cent protection. Read more: Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz again due to continued US naval blockade Read more: Mother launches urgent appeal to find stem cell donors for her two young sons to 'give them a chance at a normal life'

Abrysvo RSV vaccine, Respiratory Syncytial Virus vaccination for pregnant women, Australian immunisation program 2025, General Practice. Picture: Alamy

Vaccination later in pregnancy still provides some protection, with vaccination as close as 10 to 13 days before birth reducing hospital admissions by 50 per cent, compared with those whose mothers were unvaccinated. However, the study reinforced the importance of vaccinating as early as possible within the recommended window. Consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, Dr Conall Watson, stressed that the longer interval between vaccination and birth, the better the protection. Dr Watson stressed: "Get it on time. But if you can't, do get vaccinated all the way through the third trimester." The study, which was 40 times bigger than the clinical trial, followed 300,000 babies born between September 2024 and March 2025, representing around 90 per cent of all births in England during this period. It was presented earlier today at ESCMID Global 2026, the annual conference of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Munich. The virus is one of the most common reasons for young infants to be admitted to hospital, and globally is second only to malaria as a cause of death in infants between 1 and 12 months old. It can range from a mild cold to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and bronchiolitis. The virus causes over 100,000 deaths annually in children under 5 worldwide.

A pregnant woman holds her stomach. Picture: Alamy