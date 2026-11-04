Matheus Cunha’s late brace secured Manchester United a jaw-dropping 3-2 comeback win against Roma to breathe new life into their season and ease some of the pressure on Michael Carrick. Picture: Molly Darlington/Getty

By Chay Quinn

Matheus Cunha’s late brace secured Manchester United a jaw-dropping 3-2 comeback win against Roma to breathe new life into their season and ease some of the pressure on Michael Carrick.

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A nine-match winless run had left the Red Devils head coach’s job hanging by a thread and Tuesday’s wretched start in the Champions League only pushed him closer to the Old Trafford exit. United were facing a fourth straight loss after Matias Soule’s avoidable opener was followed up by a Donyell Malen penalty in a first half that ended with boos. Green and gold balloons had cascaded down the Stretford End as fans protested against owners the Glazer family before the match, with the second half offering a reminder of the special spirit that underpins their club. Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from a retaken, and softly awarded, spot-kick as United played with the kind of purpose and skill lacking this term.

Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from a retaken, and softly awarded, spot-kick as United played with the kind of purpose and skill lacking this term. Picture: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty

That approach forced a late error that Cunha capitalised on, before the Brazil forward slammed in off the inside of the near post for the winner. His celebration earned him the first of two quick bookings but the relief was as palpable as the delight as United held on for just their third win of the campaign. What ended up being a famous European night under the Old Trafford light had started in frustrating, and all too familiar, fashion. United shot themselves in the foot against the absentee-hit visitors inside 11 minutes as Roma capitalised on a gaping hole left by left-back Diogo Dalot committing forward. Rodrigo Mora’s diagonal pass was just too high for Ayden Heaven – in for the out-of-sorts Lisandro Martinez – and Soule continued unmarshalled to slam home. More shambolic defending gifted Roma a quickfire second. Dalot’s positioning again saw the hosts wobble and Heaven was adjudged to have handled a fizzing shot. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the spot and former Aston Villa forward Malen converted. United survived a scare shortly after as Dalot’s difficult night continued before tennis balls landed on the pitch as the clock hit 20 minutes and five seconds – a nod to the Glazers’ leveraged buyout in 2005.

Tennis balls landed on the pitch as the clock hit 20 minutes and five seconds – a nod to the Glazers’ leveraged buyout in 2005. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty