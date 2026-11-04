Matheus Cunha braces saves United in 3-2 win against Roma and gifts under-fire Michael Carrick breathing space
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Matheus Cunha’s late brace secured Manchester United a jaw-dropping 3-2 comeback win against Roma to breathe new life into their season and ease some of the pressure on Michael Carrick.
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A nine-match winless run had left the Red Devils head coach’s job hanging by a thread and Tuesday’s wretched start in the Champions League only pushed him closer to the Old Trafford exit.
United were facing a fourth straight loss after Matias Soule’s avoidable opener was followed up by a Donyell Malen penalty in a first half that ended with boos.
Green and gold balloons had cascaded down the Stretford End as fans protested against owners the Glazer family before the match, with the second half offering a reminder of the special spirit that underpins their club.
Bruno Fernandes pulled one back from a retaken, and softly awarded, spot-kick as United played with the kind of purpose and skill lacking this term.
That approach forced a late error that Cunha capitalised on, before the Brazil forward slammed in off the inside of the near post for the winner.
His celebration earned him the first of two quick bookings but the relief was as palpable as the delight as United held on for just their third win of the campaign.
What ended up being a famous European night under the Old Trafford light had started in frustrating, and all too familiar, fashion.
United shot themselves in the foot against the absentee-hit visitors inside 11 minutes as Roma capitalised on a gaping hole left by left-back Diogo Dalot committing forward. Rodrigo Mora’s diagonal pass was just too high for Ayden Heaven – in for the out-of-sorts Lisandro Martinez – and Soule continued unmarshalled to slam home.
More shambolic defending gifted Roma a quickfire second. Dalot’s positioning again saw the hosts wobble and Heaven was adjudged to have handled a fizzing shot. Referee Jesus Gil Manzano pointed to the spot and former Aston Villa forward Malen converted.
United survived a scare shortly after as Dalot’s difficult night continued before tennis balls landed on the pitch as the clock hit 20 minutes and five seconds – a nod to the Glazers’ leveraged buyout in 2005.
Malen forced a save from Senne Lammens and Soule struck narrowly wide in stoppage time, just after Kobbie Mainoo had the home side’s first shot on target, with home fans fuming at the break.
Groans would follow as the second half started with Carlos Baleba pulling up holding the back of his right hamstring but a soft penalty decision gave United a route back.
Cunha was adjudged to have been fouled and fired the ball into the crowd in a bid to liven them up, only for Fernandes’ penalty to be stopped by third-choice goalkeeper Devis Vasquez.
But Bryan Cristante had encroached before clearing the loose ball and the United skipper made no mistake with his thumping second attempt in the 58th minute.
An equaliser nearly followed as Cunha slipped Bryan Mbeumo behind but the forward’s strike hit both posts.
Roma looked shell-shocked by United’s newfound intensity. Harry Maguire saw a header blocked from a corner and another led to a Dalot attempt being cleared off the line.
A smattering of boos welcomed Martinez’s introduction along with popular homegrown talent Shea Lacey, who felt he should have been awarded a penalty.
United kept pushing and levelled in the 83rd minute when Leonardo Balerdi misread the bounce on a clipped Fernandes cross, with Cunha taking a touch to finish from close range.
There was fight and belief around the ground and in the 86th minute, Lacey’s pass inside to Cunha was met by a touch and thumping effort off the inside of the near post, sparking wild scenes around Old Trafford.
Cunha earned a booking for celebrating shirtless in the crowd and collected another for a late challenge, but it mattered not as United held on for victory.