As a mathematician, I know how daunting it is to find solutions to difficult problems.

But also as a mathematician, I can say that every solution has an answer.

And these will have one key discipline at their core. A love for some (myself included) and a fear for others. No prizes for guessing what that subject may be.

Maths is both my profession and my passion. After a stint in investment banking before completing my PhD in AI, I started my career as a teacher, which allowed me to preach the good word to my students. During this time I founded an online teaching platform, Dr Frost Maths, now a charity for which I work full-time, used by over three-quarters of all secondary schools in England.

I could have never imagined how widespread it would become. One of my more amusing memories was on a flight to Hong Kong for a schools tour, where I spent some of the flight striking up a conversation with my neighbouring passenger, an American businessman relocating there with his family. As we landed, a teenager returning home, having overheard our conversation, sheepishly asked, “I hope you don’t mind me asking, but are you Dr Frost?” One selfie later and bemused-looking passengers, I continued on my way – perhaps I’d made maths just that little bit more cool.

Maths may or may not have been your favourite subject at school. But it’s certainly one of the most important. It’s an integral part of our day-to-day life, but more fundamentally, with AI now at the forefront, mathematical literacy will be central to the future workforce. This demands an approach that reaches not just classrooms but also our boardrooms.

Last week, the Academy of Mathematical Sciences took a significant step in that direction. I was delighted to be named one of its inaugural 100 Fellows. Together, we are tasked with representing the mathematical sciences to the public and to policymakers – helping to reshape the UK’s relationship with maths for a new era.

The Academy’s commitment to promoting maths at every level is reflected in the diversity of its Fellows.

We range from the head of GCHQ, a Fields Medallist (the ‘Nobel Prize’ of mathematics) and Scottish Government advisers to teachers, AI experts and TV personality Bobby Seagull. This not only demonstrates the range of levels and professions that the mathematical sciences can lead to but also brings the necessary breadth of expertise to tackle pressing policy issues.

In appointing its Fellows, the Academy has acknowledged something many of us have long known: maths has a PR problem. It’s now up to us, its champions, to help the country see the subject as we do. It may appear binary, but every mathematician has their own approach to the subject. I’m excited to work with my new colleagues to ensure the UK remains a global powerhouse in maths.

Dr Jamie Frost is founder of the online teaching platform DrFrostMaths and CEO of Dr Frost Learning.

