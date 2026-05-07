Top football manager Matt Beard 'bullied' by Burnley before death, claims widow
Leaving Burnley was "the catalyst for a decline in his mental health," Beard's family told the court
A top women's football manager was "bullied" by Burnley before his death, his widow has told an inquest.
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Matt Beard, 47, died in September 2025 three weeks after quitting his job as the head coach of Burnley Women FC.
The father of two, who won back-to-back Women's Super League titles in 2013 and 2014, was the boss of Burnley from June to August 2025.
An inquest hearing was told he died in hospital after suffering a hypoxic brain injury as a result of hanging.
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Leaving the club was “was the catalyst for a decline in his mental health”, his family told the hearing at Ruthin County Hall on Tuesday.
His wife Debbie Beard said: “Matt left Burnley not to go to another job, he left Burnley because he wasn’t happy there. Basically, they didn’t allow him to move on. I feel like they bullied him, to be honest.”
Mr Beard’s stepson Scott Beard told the inquest review he also had concerns about the timing of social media posts which were “quite damaging” to the manager.
The inquest was adjourned to a later date.
Senior coroner John Gittins said he would invite Burnley to become an interested person in the proceedings, which would give the club the right to participate.
He said anyone who may, by act or omission, have caused or contributed to a death was entitled to interested person status.
The coroner said he would be making enquiries for further evidence from football agent Curtis Dawes and the League Managers Association (LMA), who Mr Beard was said to have consulted because of concerns about his treatment at Burnley.
A spokesperson for Burnley said: “Burnley FC is aware of an ongoing legal process and will not be making any comment at this time.”
Mr Beard’s funeral, held at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral, was attended by around 600 people including former Liverpool player Ian Rush, and former England internationals Casey Stoney, Lianne Sanderson and Fara Williams.
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