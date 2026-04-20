Matt Fitzpatrick of England poses with the trophy after a playoff during the final round of RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick beat world number one Scottie Scheffler in a play-off to win the RBC Heritage for the second time.

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Fitzpatrick took a three-shot lead into the final round at Hilton Head and still held that advantage standing on the 15th tee. But playing partner Scheffler produced birdies at 15 and 16, and Fitzpatrick’s duffed chip on 18 cost him a bogey, sending him into a play-off that he looked second favourite to win. Fitzpatrick, though, hit a superb four-iron approach shot to 12 feet and rolled in a tournament-winning birdie after Scheffler had missed the green with his second and chipped to eight feet with his next. Read more: Rory McIlroy successfully defends Masters title as golfer makes history at Augusta Read more: Erling Haaland fires Manchester City to within three points of Arsenal

Matthew Fitzpatrick of England is congratulated by Scottie Scheffler of the United States. Picture: Getty

“It was a lot of grit,” Yorkshireman Fitzpatrick told CBS after claiming the fourth PGA Tour title of his career and second in the space of 28 days after winning at the Valspar Championship last month. “I knew Scottie was going to make some birdies down the stretch and I kind of had to hang in there a little bit. “The only chip shot I found into grain all week was in regulation there (18th).” Fitzpatrick – who admits the RBC Heritage is close to his heart as he holidayed at Hilton Head with his family when he was young – evoked memories of Rory McIlroy’s stunning victory at the Masters last week after his lead had been whittled away.

"Favorite golf course. Great week."



Matt Fitzpatrick and Harbour Town are a match made in heaven. pic.twitter.com/AyKfnqg7c5 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 19, 2026