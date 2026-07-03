Matteo Berrettini of Italy celebrates winning the second round men's singles match against Arthur Fils of France at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini was forced to change his outfit ahead of his second-round appearance after the All England Club deemed it too colourful.

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Berrettini, who is currently ranked world no 49, wore an 'off-white' outfit by his sponsor Hugo Boss to the courts earlier this week. The Italian, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2021 before ultimately losing to Novak Djokovic in four sets, revealed that the All England Club had forced him to change ahead of his second-round match. Speaking out following his win, the tennis pro revealed the club had "refused" to let him wear the off-white jacket onto court as it contravened their strict all-white clothing policy for players. Read more: Worldwide hunt for Ukrainian woman with snake tattoo suspected of being ‘bomber in bucket hat’ who blew up oligarch in Monaco Read more: Government in talks with Pakistan about grooming gang ringleader case

Taking to social media, Berrettini described his outfit was a “little brownish”, adding that Wimbledon “didn’t let me do it”. It comes after the sportsman posted a promotional video of himself wearing the outfit to social media, with a distinctive beige Hugo Boss jacket taking centre stage. The clothing issues came as Berrettini secured a 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 victory over Fils on Thursday to advance to the third round. The Italian tennis star will now face Gregor Dimitrov in the fourth round.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy during Day Four of the The Championships - Wimbledon 2026 at All England Lawn Tennis. Picture: Alamy

“I got refused by Wimbledon,” Berrettini said after beating the 20th seed. “It was not white enough. It was a little bit off-white. “I posted about it. I did a shoot with that. Unfortunately, I couldn’t go on court with that.” It comes after four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka arrived at Wimbledon on Wednesday wearing a distinctive Kimono-style jacket. The belted Nike jacket caught the attention of crowds, with the Ivory design approved by Wimbledon.

Naomi Osaka of Japan ahead of her Ladies' Singles match against Daria Kasatkina of Australia on day five of the 2026 Wimbledon. Picture: Alamy