Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne absconded from HMP Leyhill on New Year's Day. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police have released mugshots and CCTV images in the hunt for a murderer and a second prisoner who escaped on New Year's Eve.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne absconded from HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire on January 1. Armstrong, 35, was convicted of murdering someone during a robbery in Warwickshire in 2009 while Washbourne, 40, has previous convictions for violence against a person and false imprisonment. Aaron Thomas, 39, is back in custody after being arrested in Bristol on Saturday. He was due to appear before magistrates on Monday.

CCTV shows the clothes Armstrong and Washbourne were wearing at the time. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Armstrong is described as a white, male, about 5ft 9ins, with ginger hair and has links to Warwickshire. Washbourne is described as white, male, about 5ft 6ins, slim, with brown hair, clean shaven and has links to Herefordshire. Saturday 3 January – two men matching their descriptions are pictured in Ashley Road, Bristol, at about 10.35am. They are seen walking towards the Stokes Croft area.

Saturday 3 January – two men matching their descriptions are pictured in Ashley Road, Bristol, at about 10.35am. They are seen walking towards the Stokes Croft area. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police

Sunday 4 January – at approximately 9.35-9.45am, a man is captured on CCTV (below) walking along Filton Road and then Gloucester Road North in Filton, stopping at one stage to look at bus timetables. The man is wearing a burgundy coat matching the one worn by Armstrong when he left HMP Leyhill. We believe he continues to walk along the same road and is seen in the Patchway area at about 11.05-11.15am.

A man is captured on CCTV walking along Filton Road and then Gloucester Road North in Filton, stopping at one stage to look at bus timetables. Picture: Avon & Somerset Police