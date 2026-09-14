The best friend of one of the police officers killed in the A66 crash in Middlesbrough has taken his place in the Great North Run in his memory.

PC Matthew Blades, who was 37, died alongside PC Tom Clough when their patrol vehicle was hit by a car speeding the wrong way last month, in which five young men also died.

A public appeal for the two men’s families raised more than £1.2 million and there has been an outpouring of grief and respect for the fallen officers, Cleveland Police Federation chair Lauren Somerville said.

Now, his best friend, Daragh Burke, from Guisborough, has taken his place and completed the Great North Run in his memory.

PC Blades was running the race in aid of Parkinson's UK after his step-mother had been diagnosed.

Mr Burke, who had been friends with PC Blades for over 30 years, shared a heartbreaking statement shared alongside a slew of photos of the two together since childhood.

In it, he said: "I know I could never replace Matty on that start line, but I’m incredibly proud to be able to carry on something that meant so much to him. I’ll be wearing his Parkinson’s UK vest and doing my best to get it around the 13.1 miles in his memory.

He added at the end: "This one’s for you, mate. I’ll get you over that finish line."