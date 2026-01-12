A former Number 10 director of communications has taken his seat in the House of Lords in the face of heavy criticism over his links to a paedophile.

It has been revealed that No 10 investigated Mr Doyle's continued support of Sean Morton - a former Labour councillor in Moray, northeast Scotland. The councillor was charged with possessing and distributing indecent images of children in December 2016.

Sir Keir Starmer nominated his former aide for a peerage in December - despite knowing Matthew Doyle campaigned for a councillor who had been charged with child sex offences.

The nomination of Matthew Doyle to the unelected chamber was opposed by the SNP and branded "wholly indefensible" because of his connection to former Labour councillor Sean Morton, who admitted having indecent images of children in 2017.

Lord Doyle wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the Lords, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

He was supported by fellow Labour peers Baroness Armstrong of Hill Top and Lord Liddle, Government chief whip in the Lords, Lord Kennedy of Southwark, and Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon.

Also taking his place as a Labour peer on the red benches was Len Duvall, chair of the London Assembly.

Dressed in the scarlet robes, Lord Duvall was supported by Lord Falconer of Thoroton and Lord Harris of Haringey as he swore the oath of allegiance to the monarch.

The two peers were among the 25 nominations from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer announced last month.

The wave of appointments came as Labour accused the Tories of having "stuffed" the upper chamber while in power, enabling the party to now frustrate the Government's legislative plans in opposition.

A No 10 spokeswoman previously said: “Questions regarding Matthew Doyle’s past acquaintance with Sean Morton were thoroughly investigated, including through several interviews with Matthew Doyle, prior to his appointment [to the Lords].”

In December, it was understood that after careful consideration, No 10 was satisfied that a past acquaintance did not represent a bar to Mr Doyle receiving a peerage.

Mr Doyle said previously: “Sean Morton was maintaining his innocence at this time. I regret supporting him. Sean Morton was someone I knew for a period through other shared acquaintances. I have not seen him for years.”