A Californian doctor who supplied Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine before his overdose death has been jailed for 30 months. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A Californian doctor who supplied Friends star Matthew Perry with ketamine before his overdose death has been jailed for 30 months.

Dr Salvador Plasencia (pictuted) was one of five people charged after a federal investigation into how Perry acquired the dissociative anaestehtic drug . Picture: Alamy

The charges carried a maximum of 40 years in prison - but prosecutors instead asked for a 36-month jail term. Four others charged in the case include another doctor, his assistant and the two people who supplied the dose that killed Perry. In a statement after the sentence, the doctor's legal team said: "Mr. Plasencia accepts the Court's sentence today with humility and deep remorse. "He was a good doctor loved by those he treated. He is not a villain." the statement added. "He is someone who made serious mistakes in his treatment decisions involving the off-label use of ketamine."

Matthew's mother, Suzanne, and his stepfather, Keith Sullivan, at the sentencing hearing. Picture: Getty