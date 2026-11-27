Matthew Perry's headstone has been changed to remove a reference to the TV series Friends.

The actor's grave had previously read: “Matthew Langford Perry. August 19, 1969 – October 28, 2023. Much Loved – Friend". It now reads, “Rest now. We love you with our whole hearts”

His family has not stated why the change was made to the headstone.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing in Friends from 1994 to 2004 and later starred in 17 Again, The Whole Nine Yards, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip.

He was found dead in his Los Angeles home at age 54 in 2023, and a medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death.

Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen', pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including providing the Perry with the drug that ultimately led to his death. She received the longest sentence of 15 years in prison.

His personal assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, was jailed for three years for injecting him with the dose of the drug that killed him.

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