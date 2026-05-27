Matthew Perry's assistant jailed for injecting the Friends star with ketamine that killed him
His sentencing brings a close to the prosecution of five people who admitted to playing roles in the actor's death
Matthew Perry’s personal assistant has been jailed for three years and five months after buying ketamine for the Friends star and injecting him with the dose that killed him.
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Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, repeatedly administered the drug to Perry in the weeks before the actor’s death in October 2023, according to prosecutors, despite having no medical training and using unsafe equipment.
His sentencing brings a close to the prosecution of five people who admitted to playing roles in the actor's death.
Perry was found dead in his backyard hot tub in Los Angeles, California in October 2023.
Federal prosecutors said Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine at the actor's request before leaving the residence to run errands. Perry was dead when Iwamasa returned.
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Court documents said Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least twice during the period leading up to his death, whilst on another occasion, prosecutors said he saw the actor “freeze up” and lose the ability to speak.
Despite what prosecutors described as clear warning signs, the injections continued.
Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and faced a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison.
He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.
In a filing to the Los Angeles federal court, Iwamasa’s lawyers argued he was an employee acting under the instructions of his famous boss and had a “particular vulnerability” in his relationship with Perry.
“In short, he could not ‘simply say no’,” they wrote. “That inability had tragic consequences.”
But Perry’s family made clear they hold Iwamasa responsible for the actor’s death.
In letters submitted to the court, relatives said Iwamasa had been a friend of Perry’s for 25 years and someone they believed would help him stay sober.
Instead, they said, he played a central role in the events that led to the death of the beloved actor, best known around the world for playing Chandler Bing in Friends.
Perry's mother, Suzanne Morrison, wrote: "Matthew trusted Kenny. We trusted Kenny. Kenny's most important job - by far - was to be my son's companion and guardian in his fight against addiction.
"We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price."