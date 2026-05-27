His sentencing brings a close to the prosecution of five people who admitted to playing roles in the actor's death

Perry was found dead in his backyard hot tub in Los Angeles in October 2023. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Matthew Perry’s personal assistant has been jailed for three years and five months after buying ketamine for the Friends star and injecting him with the dose that killed him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kenneth Iwamasa, 60, repeatedly administered the drug to Perry in the weeks before the actor’s death in October 2023, according to prosecutors, despite having no medical training and using unsafe equipment. His sentencing brings a close to the prosecution of five people who admitted to playing roles in the actor's death. ​​Perry was found dead in his backyard hot tub in Los Angeles, California in October 2023. Federal prosecutors said Iwamasa injected Perry with ketamine at the actor's request before leaving the residence to run errands. Perry was dead when Iwamasa returned. Read more: Katie Price's husband found 'in Dubai prison' after two weeks 'missing' Read more: Prejudice towards LGBT+ community 'increasingly palpable' in recent years, claims Alan Cumming

People place flowers in front of the building known as the 'Friends apartment' following the death of 54-year-old actor Matthew Perry. Picture: Getty

Court documents said Iwamasa found Perry unconscious at least twice during the period leading up to his death, whilst on another occasion, prosecutors said he saw the actor “freeze up” and lose the ability to speak. Despite what prosecutors described as clear warning signs, the injections continued. Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2024 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death and faced a maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison. He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. In a filing to the Los Angeles federal court, Iwamasa’s lawyers argued he was an employee acting under the instructions of his famous boss and had a “particular vulnerability” in his relationship with Perry. “In short, he could not ‘simply say no’,” they wrote. “That inability had tragic consequences.”

Matthew Perry's mother Suzanne Morrison and Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison arrive for the sentencing hearing of "Ketamine Queen" who was jailed for supplying drugs to the actor. Picture: Getty