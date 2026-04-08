The Friends actor died after taking drugs in October 2023.

Matthew Perry's family call for 'heartless' drug dealer to receive maximum sentence. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Matthew Perry's stepmother has called on the judge to hand down the maximum sentence to the drug dealer who pleaded guilty in the criminal case for Perry's death.

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Jasveen Sangha, dubbed the 'Ketamine Queen', pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including providing the beloved actor with the drug that ultimately led to his death. Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home by his assistant on October 28, 2023. The medical examiner ruled that ketamine, typically used as a surgical anaesthetic, was the primary cause of death. Perry's stepmother, Debbie Perry, has opened up about the anguish the actor's loved ones have been through since he died in 2023 at the age of 54. Read more: Doctor who gave Matthew Perry ketamine before fatal overdose sentenced to eight months house arrest Read more: 'Ketamine Queen' pleads guilty to providing Matthew Perry with fatal dose of drug that killed him

Flowers outside the home of actor Matthew Perry in Los Angeles on Oct. 29, 2023, a day after his death. Picture: Alamy