Comdey horror Widow’s Bay cleaned up at last night's awards in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, winning 14 of 19 nominations.

Matthew Rhys won awards outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for Widow's Bay and for outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie for The Beast In Me. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

British actor Matthew Rhys has become the first person to win two lead acting prizes at the Emmy Awards in a single night, as shows Widow’s Bay and The Pitt dominated the US ceremony.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 51-year-old Welshman got the nod for his roles in US comedy horror Widow's Bay as well as psychological thriller The Beast In Me. Accepting the awards, Rhys paid respects "to the great and good people of Wales, who were as much a nurture as anyone else"."We are a small but mighty nation. This is incredible," he said, adding:"Diolch yn fawr iawn" - which translates as "thank you very much" in Welsh. Rhys previously won lead actor in a drama for The Americans in 2018, making him the first male performer to win all three lead acting categories at the US awards. Widow’s Bay dominated last night's awards in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, winning 14 of 19 nominations, including for best comedy series.Kate O’Flynn won best supporting actress in a comedy for the show, as did Stephen Root. The show’s creator, Katie Dippold, won the best writing award while Hiro Murai won best director. Read more: Celebrate Adolescence's Emmy win - but don't forget the message at its core Read more: Emmys to feature reunions and recreations of shows including Game Of Thrones

Noah Wyle, winner of the awards for outstanding lead actor in a drama series and outstanding drama series for "The Pitt". Picture: Alamy

Elsewhere, HBO Max's "The Pitt," set in a Pittsburgh trauma center, landed best drama - the night's top award - for a second straight year. Competitors in the category included newcomer"Pluribus," an Apple TV AAPL.O show about a woman at war with an alien hive mind. And The Pitt star Noah Wyle won best actor Emmy for playing Dr. Michael Robby Robinavitch. Wyle said it felt "overwhelming" to land his second straight Emmy. Describing himself as a "Hollywood kid," Wyle told the Emmy audience: "This is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me." Meanwhile, Hacks star Jean Smart was handed her fifth Emmy for portraying tenacious stand-up comic Deborah Vance - as Euphoria star Zendaya presented her the award on stage. Smart's accolade made her the first performer to win the Emmy for best comedy actress for every season of a show's run. "What a ride this has been!" Smart said on stage after thanking the creators of the HBO Max show.

Zendaya, right, presents the award for outstanding lead actress in comedy series to Jean Smart, left, for hit comdey Hacks. Picture: Alamy