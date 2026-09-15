A paedophile has been jailed for almost a decade after he was found guilty of a string of child sex offences against a teenage girl.

Matthew Watson plied his victim-survivor with drugs and alcohol before assaulting her on multiple occasions at various locations in the Newcastle area.

The girl told trusted people in her life what had happened to her and a report was later made to Northumbria Police.

In April last year, Watson was charged in connection with the abuse.

Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, he was found guilty of 11 counts of child sex offences including sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.

On Friday, Watson, 26, of Tewkesbury Road, Newcastle, was handed an eight-year prison sentence.

As part of his sentence, he will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

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