Paedophile who plied girl with drugs and alcohol before assaulting her jailed for string of child sex offences
Matthew Watson, 26, plied his victim-survivor with drugs and alcohol before assaulting her on multiple occasions at various locations in the Newcastle area.
A paedophile has been jailed for almost a decade after he was found guilty of a string of child sex offences against a teenage girl.
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Matthew Watson plied his victim-survivor with drugs and alcohol before assaulting her on multiple occasions at various locations in the Newcastle area.
The girl told trusted people in her life what had happened to her and a report was later made to Northumbria Police.
In April last year, Watson was charged in connection with the abuse.
Following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court, he was found guilty of 11 counts of child sex offences including sexual activity with a child and causing or inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity.
On Friday, Watson, 26, of Tewkesbury Road, Newcastle, was handed an eight-year prison sentence.
As part of his sentence, he will also spend the rest of his life on the Sex Offenders’ Register and was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
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'Sexual predator'
Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constable Claire Ashurst said: “It’s clear that Matthew Watson is a sexual predator who has taken advantage of this vulnerable girl for his own sexual gain.
“This victim-survivor has shown great bravery and dignity through the entire investigation and court process – which has now ended with her abuser being put behind bars.”
Det Con Ashurst continued: “The sexual abuse of children is horrific and, as a Force, we’ll continue to relentlessly bring those who commit these offences to justice.
“No-one should ever have to experience this type of criminality, but please know if you have, we’re here and we’re ready to listen.”