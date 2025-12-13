Matthew Wright is 'flabbergasted' by caller Peter's staggering student debt
| Updated: 1h ago
Caller Peter takes Matthew Wright's 'breath away' as he shares that his student debt amounts to £145,000 after years of interest.
Matthew is shocked by the staggering figure, telling Peter that it is the 'highest' student debt, outside of medicine, that he has 'ever heard of'.