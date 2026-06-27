Matthew Wright suffers through the UK's heatwave with caller John
| Updated: 59m ago
"£350 million to renovate Buckingham Palace, but where's the money to renovate Bakerloo line?"
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Caller John and Matthew Wright suffer through the heatwave and try to come to terms with the UK's 'allocation of resources'. They wonder why millions have to 'suffer in sauna-like heat' on tube lines that have the heaters on in summer, but a palace that nobody lives in gets millions of pounds for a renovation.