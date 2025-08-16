New research from the Department for Education’s Skills for Life campaign suggests ‘career confidence’ peaks at around 25, with 40% of adults saying they’ve lost faith in their ability to learn and develop new professional skills.

Over half believe they’re now “too old” to learn new skills, and a third feel overwhelmed at the very idea of learning something new.

The findings are striking – but not surprising.

As a psychiatrist, I see this pattern in many walks of life: psychological barriers form and become self-reinforcing.

Many people judge their capabilities on past achievements, rather than their future potential.

If you didn’t excel in a certain subject at school, you might carry that verdict for decades, assuming “I’m just not good at that”, even though the skills, mindset, and support you have now may be completely different.

But neuroscience shows us that your brain doesn’t stop developing until around the age of 30, and even after that it remains highly adaptable.

This means many of us are basing our beliefs about what we can do on a frozen snapshot from the past, instead of recognising that our present – and our future – could look entirely different with the right approach.

We are also, unfortunately, experts at comparison. It’s almost instinctive to measure ourselves against colleagues, friends, or peers, tallying up who is “ahead” and who is “behind.”

But this mental scoreboard rarely helps us grow.

When we see someone excelling, the reflex thought is often, “They’re so much better at this than me,” which reinforces a sense of inadequacy.

Yet with a small shift in thinking, comparison can be transformed into a learning tool.

Asking, “What can I learn from them?” turns the same observation into an opportunity for growth. It’s a subtle change, but over time it can dismantle self-doubt and replace it with curiosity

In my experience, people who consciously reframe comparison in this way unlock far more opportunities – not because the competition disappears, but because their energy is redirected towards progress rather than paralysis.

Adults are not alone in wrestling with confidence. According to the Skills for Life research, among teenagers, 38% are excited about their future careers, but many worry about making the wrong choice.

Whether 18 or 48, uncertainty about the future is natural, and often a sign you care about getting it right.

The research also highlights where people feel confident now (teamwork, problem-solving, communication) and where there’s an appetite for growth (digital skills, leadership, critical thinking).

The opportunity here is huge – these are tools to thrive in a constantly changing and evolving world of work.

That’s why initiatives like the Department for Education’s Skills for Life campaign matter.

This summer, it’s encouraging people to reflect on their abilities, explore technical training, and take tangible steps towards new qualifications.

Confidence, in my experience, grows through small wins.

Set yourself an achievable first step – it might be enrolling in a short course, attending a taster session, or simply researching options.

The act of beginning often dissolves the very doubts that stop us from starting.

There is no expiry date on potential.

Your brain is more capable of change than you may believe. The challenge is to stop defining yourself by the past and start shaping what comes next.

This summer could be your turning point. The only unhelpful choice is to do nothing.

Professor Steve Peters is a psychiatrist and author of The Chimp Paradox.

