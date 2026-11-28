Boos greeted half-time and the final whistle on a day when United fans fumed at the ownership and Mauricio Pochettino saw the task at hand laid bare as fans chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”.

Mauricio Pochettino during the Manchester United vs Brentford. Picture: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Mauricio Pochettino’s painful start to life at the Manchester United helm continued as Brentford romped to their first Old Trafford victory since 1937 in a 4-0 thrashing that heaped further misery on the relegation-threatened hosts.

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After poor officiating influenced the 4-0 loss at rivals Liverpool and chaotic 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon, the Red Devils only had themselves to blame as the Argentinian’s first home game ended in embarrassment. Callum Wilson’s quickfire first-half brace abruptly ended a bright start by Pochettino’s side as United became the first team in Premier League history to concede twice in six straight halves of football. That record would be extended to a seventh half, with Kristoffer Ajer and substitute Kevin Schade wrapping up a historic victory that sees the impressive, well-drilled Bees move up to fifth. Boos greeted half-time and the final whistle on a day when United fans fumed at the ownership and Pochettino saw the task at hand laid bare as fans chanted “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”. Read More: Arsenal Women sack Champions League-winning head coach Renee Slegers Read More: Europa League matches descend into violence with three disrupted by crowd trouble including clash 'over Palestinian flag'

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (centre) and players after the final whistle. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The Red Devils are now on a 10-match winless run in the Premier League and could be bottom of the table by the time they take to the field at Newcastle on Wednesday. There had, fleetingly at least, been hope that Pochettino could oversee a first league win since August. Harry Maguire sent a header on to the crossbar and tested Caoimhin Kelleher with another effort during an enterprising start that also saw Joshua Zirkzee and Amad Diallo threaten. Bruno Fernandes powered a header narrowly wide and Patrick Dorgu wasted a great opportunity, with that familiar inability to take their chances punished in the 19th minute. Senne Lammens faced scrutiny for his costly display at Sporting and was found wanting shortly after tipping an acrobatic Jaidon Anthony attempt on to the woodwork unaware that play would be halted. Wilson collected the ball just outside the box and turned away from United’s centre-back to hit a snapshot that was too firm for the Belgian goalkeeper.

Keith Andrews manager of Brentford celebrates the win. Picture: Sportimage Ltd/Alamy