Mauricio Pochettino appointed as Manchester United head coach
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Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United head coach from November 18, the club have announced.
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The Red Devils have agreed a deal which releases the Argentinian and his coaching staff from their duties with the United States national team after their two matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday.
Pochettino succeeds Michael Carrick, who was sacked by United on Thursday after their worst start to a campaign since 1986.
Pochettino, who led the US to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.
The Athletic first reported a deal until 2029 had been reached with the Argentinian, who signed a contract extension as United States head coach through to 2030 just three months ago.
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Pochettino’s current employer, US Soccer, is understood to have accepted he is stepping down but the federation will receive 10 million US dollars (£7.4m) in compensation for him, and a further 2m USD for the departure of his coaching team.
US Soccer president Cindy Cone and chief executive JT Batson were understood to be travelling to the national team’s base in Atlanta on Thursday in the wake of the Pochettino news.US Soccer is understood to have placed former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola at the top of its wanted list to replace Pochettino, having made several previous attempts to recruit the Spaniard.
Pochettino inherits a United side languishing in 18th place, a start which left United’s bosses feeling they had no choice but to dismiss Carrick.
The official announcement of the Englishman’s exit came on Thursday, but had been an open secret all week.