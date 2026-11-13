Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed as Manchester United head coach from November 18, the club have announced.

The Red Devils have agreed a deal which releases the Argentinian and his coaching staff from their duties with the United States national team after their two matches against Haiti on Saturday and next Tuesday.

Pochettino succeeds Michael Carrick, who was sacked by United on Thursday after their worst start to a campaign since 1986.

Pochettino, who led the US to the last 16 of the World Cup on home soil earlier this year, has previously managed in the Premier League with Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Athletic first reported a deal until 2029 had been reached with the Argentinian, who signed a contract extension as United States head coach through to 2030 just three months ago.

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