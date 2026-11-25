TikTok influencer's antics in No 10 lead to wider discussion around Andy Burnham's priorities

By William Mata

Max Balegde has released a second profanity-filled video he filmed inside No 10 as Labour faces questions over its relations with TikTok stars and influencers.

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Content creator Balegde had already uploaded a video of himself mouthing the words “bomboclaat pu**ywagon chicken nuggets” on the steps of the Prime Minister's official residence, with the viral song played on top. Labour's party chairman Bridget Phillipson told LBC's Nick Ferrari the explicit language in the video, which has since been deleted, was "totally unacceptable". But Balegde has released another video, this time leaning over a fireplace, which he captioned: “They hate when you serve c*** at 10 Downing Street x.” He has defended himself, calling the event "wholesome, lovely, fun for everybody," but safeguarding minister Satvir Kaur has taken offence, telling LBC: “Do I want to hear that kind of language anywhere, wherever it is? No, I don’t." Baledge is the latest content creator to have been welcomed in No 10, with Luke Hamnett dancing to Jump (For My Love) to recreate a scene from Love Actually, and then interviewing the Prime Minister, Andy Burnham. “I think it’s right that the Prime Minister talks to lots of different people and lots of different media outlets,” Ms Kaur said. “I’m sure you wouldn’t want me saying that I can control, or the Prime Minister should control, what broadcasters say outside No 10.” Read also: TikTok star deletes 'offensive' video filmed outside No10 - as No10 concedes it was 'clearly not acceptable'

Max Balegde has made a mainstream breakthrough in 2026. Picture: John Davies/Alamy

Who is Max Balegde? Balegde, 27, from Darwin in Lancashire, is really called Max Trobe and has established himself as an influential TikTok presence since starting an account in 2020. He was present at the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 and came out as gay shortly afterwards, and has aimed his content at making fun of celebrities as well as championing causes. As well as gaining nearly five million followers on TikTok, he has gone on to star in more conventional media platforms, such as appearing in the Australian version of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Balegde, who took his stage surname from a word said by singer Jesy Nelson in an attempted Jamaican accent, has had a mainstream breakthrough in 2026, appearing in: The Traitors: Uncloaked,

I'm A Celebrity... Unpacked,

Would You Rather,

The Celebrity Apprentice, and,

Celebrity Gogglebox

Balegde was among a number of TikTok stars and influencers invited to a 'creator reception' hosted by the Prime Minister earlier this month as Labour sought to boost its appeal among younger voters. Sharing the clip online, Balegde wrote: "Just hosted an event at 10 Downing Street and this was the only thing I could think to make in front of the door. What an honour to be asked to introduce the Prime Minister." Labour has defended its decision to appeal to a cross-society audience by engaging with influencers, but opposition leader Kemi Badenoch has accused the PM of appearing "extremely unserious" when the world is in a period of intense crisis. She said: "When I was a new MP, we had to hand in our phones as we stepped into 10 Downing St, so it’s jarring to see a Labour PM turn it into a bit of a joke."