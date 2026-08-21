Max Dowman celebrates the 2026 Community Shield win over Manchester City. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Arsenal teenage star Max Dowman has thanked his school after picking up his GCSE exam results ahead of his side's Premier League opener tonight.

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Dowman in training for Arsenal. Picture: Getty

On collecting his results, he said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Brentwood School for everything they have done for me during my time here. "Although my journey at the school is ending earlier than expected as I pursue my football career, I will always be incredibly grateful for the support that the school and the staff have given me. "The lessons I have learned, both on and off the pitch, will stay with me as I take this next step in my journey. "A special thanks to Mrs Crowley, Mr Gamester and Miss Antonello for their kindness, support and encouragement throughout my time at Brentwood." Dowman became the youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 73 days old against Everton in March and regularly starred in cameo appearances for Mikel Arteta.

Congrats to our Year 11 students on an excellent set of GCSE results! 🎉



This year, no fewer than 17 students achieved 70+ points in total & almost 60% of results were graded 7-9 (the equivalent of A-A*s) 👏



🔗 Read the full story & view our gallery via the links in our bio. pic.twitter.com/dJL42JLR1E — Brentwood School (@Brentwood_Sch) August 21, 2026