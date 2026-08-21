Arsenal's Max Dowman collects GCSE results
Arsenal teenage star Max Dowman has thanked his school after picking up his GCSE exam results ahead of his side's Premier League opener tonight.
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The 16-year-old, who is the league's youngest scorer on record, was among thousands who collected their grades on Thursday morning.
The teenage sensation thanked Brentwood School in London for their support during his time there, which he said he'd be cutting short to pursue his football career.
It was reported that Dowman skipped training on occasions during the Spring to complete his exams while his teammates continued their charge towards the Premier League title.
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On collecting his results, he said: "I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to Brentwood School for everything they have done for me during my time here.
"Although my journey at the school is ending earlier than expected as I pursue my football career, I will always be incredibly grateful for the support that the school and the staff have given me.
"The lessons I have learned, both on and off the pitch, will stay with me as I take this next step in my journey.
"A special thanks to Mrs Crowley, Mr Gamester and Miss Antonello for their kindness, support and encouragement throughout my time at Brentwood."
Dowman became the youngest-ever goalscorer at 16 years and 73 days old against Everton in March and regularly starred in cameo appearances for Mikel Arteta.
Congrats to our Year 11 students on an excellent set of GCSE results! 🎉— Brentwood School (@Brentwood_Sch) August 21, 2026
This year, no fewer than 17 students achieved 70+ points in total & almost 60% of results were graded 7-9 (the equivalent of A-A*s) 👏
🔗 Read the full story & view our gallery via the links in our bio. pic.twitter.com/dJL42JLR1E
Arsenal kick off the Premier League season on Friday evening at home to newly promoted Coventry City.
He added: "I will always be grateful for the difference they have made to my experience here.
"I leave with some fantastic memories and friendships that I will always cherish.
"I am excited for what the future holds, but I will always look back on my time at Brentwood with great pride and gratitude."