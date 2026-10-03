Red Bull driver Max Verstappen claimed his first pole position of the season ahead of Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix, calling the qualifying victory “pretty incredible.”

The four-time World Champion saw Britain’s George Russell get pushed down into eighth place following Russell’s narrow win over Verstappen in the Baku Grand Prix last weekend, further pushing his hopes for his first World championship into the distance.

The Bahrain race, which is taking place in Sepang, Malaysia, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, is Verstappen’s first chance to lead the grid since he missed out on the championship title by just two points last year.

“It is fantastic,” said the Dutch driver. “We have been trying to get pole and to finally get it, from where we started the season, is pretty incredible.

“I am happy with today, and for sure I am going to try to win tomorrow. When you start first, that is the target.”

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