Max Verstappen raised hope of securing pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix and keeping his championship hopes alive by finishing fastest in final practice.

Verstappen, who trails Oscar Piastri by 69 points in the standings, saw off the Australian by just 0.017 seconds at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

George Russell took third place for Mercedes, only half-a-tenth back and one place ahead of team-mate Kimi Antonelli.

Lando Norris, 25 points behind Piastri in the title race with seven rounds remaining, finished fifth, 0.089 sec off the pace.

Liam Lawson’s troubled weekend continued after he crashed out of a second practice session in a row.

