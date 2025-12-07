Max Verstappen refused to blame his road-rage with George Russell at this season’s Spanish Grand Prix for costing him a fifth consecutive world championship.

Verstappen was sanctioned by the stewards for deliberately driving into Mercedes’ Russell in Barcelona in June. He was demoted from fifth to 10th, costing him nine points.

Verstappen won the season-finale in Abu Dhabi – ending the year with more victories (eight) than any other driver – and finished just two points behind Lando Norris as the British driver secured his maiden world crown.

But asked if he regretted his driving in Spain – which he subsequently accepted blame for – Verstappen snapped back: “You forget about all the other stuff that happened in my season.

“The only thing that you mention is Barcelona. I knew that would come. And you are giving me a stupid grin now.

“It is part of racing. You live and learn. A championship is won over 24 rounds and I have also had a lot of early Christmas presents given to me in the second half of the season so you can also question that, too.”

Read more: Lando Norris claims first Formula One World Championship title in Abu Dhabi

Read more: Max Verstappen secures pole ahead of Lando Norris at title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix