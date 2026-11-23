Max Verstappen traded places with Russell 12 times during a wild, wacky and breathless Sin City contest

Max Verstappen wins the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Max Verstappen blasted George Russell as "so far below my level" and claimed "karma is a bitch" after he defeated his British rival to win an extraordinary Las Vegas Grand Prix.

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Verstappen traded places with Russell 12 times during a wild, wacky and breathless Sin City contest – which runner-up Lando Norris lauded as the most chaotic race in Formula One history – before Russell’s challenge fell apart when he hit the barrier two laps from the end. He finished ninth. Verstappen’s fourth victory from the last six events will be remembered among the very best of his astonishing career. Russell, Norris and world champion Kimi Antonelli all had turns in usurping him at the front – there were 35 changes of lead in all during 50 fascinating laps of racing – but Verstappen was the only constant throughout, despite the powerful and unprecedented slipstream on the famous Las Vegas Strip rotating the leaderboard like a slot machine. Verstappen’s 75th career victory was even sweeter for him, arriving a day after Russell reignited their bitter rivalry by accusing the four-time world champion of screwing him over, and claiming he believes he is “bigger and better than everyone else” after they banged wheels in practice. Read More: Max Verstappen wins thrilling Las Vegas Grand Prix as Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clash again Read More: Max Verstappen seals perfect weekend with comfortable Singapore Grand Prix win

Verstappen’s fourth victory from the last six events will be remembered among the very best of his astonishing career. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy

And Verstappen needed no invitation to take aim at Russell – who began the season as the world championship favourite but is now fourth in the standings with just two rounds left – in the post-race news conference. “He (Russell) speaks a lot next to the track, and honestly, for me it doesn’t really bother me because he is so far below my level that it doesn’t make any sense for me to try to challenge that,” said the Red Bull driver, whose uncompromising comments drew audible gasps from some who were gathered in the room. “Today, karma is a bitch! It was honestly fantastic when I looked in my mirror and I saw what was happening (to Russell). “I was like ‘fantastic, my day is only getting better’. And when I crossed the line in first, my day was complete.”

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain arrives for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy