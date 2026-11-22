Hamilton told Leclerc to "back the f*** off" as tensions between the pair showed no signs of easing

Max Verstappen celebrates with second place Lando Norris and third place Oscar Piastri. Picture: JIM WATSON/Getty

By Alex Storey

Max Verstappen secured a last-minute Las Vegas Grand Prix victory as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc collided after the British driver had earlier warned his Ferrari team-mate to "back the f*** off".

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Verstappen and George Russell exchanged positions 12 times as they duelled for the lead before Lando Norris and then Kimi Antonelli muscled their way into the conversation. Norris and Antonelli both had spells in the lead, but Verstappen refused to budge at the sharp end of the pack despite the powerful and unprecedented slipstream rotating the leaderboard like a slot machine. By the end of 50 laps of breathless racing – the sort not seen before in modern Formula One – Verstappen crossed the line six tenths clear of runner-up Norris, with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri third. Read more: Lewis Hamilton demands ‘serious talks’ after Charles Leclerc misfire Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc clashed again on the track. Picture: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Getty

Antonelli had to settle for fourth as Russell’s challenge fell apart when he pranged the barrier with just two laps left. He finished ninth. Hamilton’s relationship with Leclerc was already fractious heading into Saturday’s contest, after a string of altercations between the warring Ferrari teammates in the second half of this season. It now seems to be full-on crisis mode after Leclerc crashed into his teammate with just 13 laps left. Leclerc was slapped with a ten-second penalty for the collision, demoting him to 10th. Hamilton, who was also earlier forced to serve a ten-second sanction for a tussle with Norris, was seventh on another torrid evening for Ferrari.

Lando Norris places second. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Hamilton said on the radio: "Charles is just - can you tell him to back the f*** off. I am trying to catch these guys ahead." Leclerc was also on the radio: "He (Hamilton) needs to be careful with the squeezing, because it’s not going to end well." It would serve as a warning of what was to come.Hamilton was then hit with a penalty after he was deemed to have gained an advantage after passing Norris off the road. "Oh, that is b******t," said Hamilton, who dropped back to 14th.

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli following the race. Picture: PA Images/Alamy