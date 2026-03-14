Max Verstappen said he is in survival mode in a “completely undriveable” Red Bull, which leaves him eighth on the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Verstappen endured a day to forget in Shanghai after he finished the sprint race outside the points in ninth following a nightmare start.

The four-time world champion then qualified almost one second adrift of pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli for Sunday’s main event.

“We are where we should be, and that’s probably where we will be racing tomorrow,” said a gloomy Verstappen.

“The whole weekend we have been off. The car is completely undriveable. Every lap is like survival.

“We changed a lot on the car (before qualifying) and it made zero difference. I cannot push because the car doesn’t let me, so that is why I don’t really feel in control.”

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