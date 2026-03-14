Max Verstappen says Red Bull car is ‘completely undriveable’
Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of the new rules.
Max Verstappen said he is in survival mode in a “completely undriveable” Red Bull, which leaves him eighth on the grid for the Chinese Grand Prix.
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Verstappen endured a day to forget in Shanghai after he finished the sprint race outside the points in ninth following a nightmare start.
The four-time world champion then qualified almost one second adrift of pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli for Sunday’s main event.
“We are where we should be, and that’s probably where we will be racing tomorrow,” said a gloomy Verstappen.
“The whole weekend we have been off. The car is completely undriveable. Every lap is like survival.
“We changed a lot on the car (before qualifying) and it made zero difference. I cannot push because the car doesn’t let me, so that is why I don’t really feel in control.”
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Verstappen has been an outspoken critic of the new rules, which came into force at last Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.
Earlier this week, Verstappen said he did not want to quit Formula One, but his disdain for the revamped regulations – which he has likened to Mario Kart – has left him “conflicted”.
The Dutch driver, who recovered from 20th to finish sixth in Melbourne, added: “From lap one of this new regulation, I have not enjoyed this car.”