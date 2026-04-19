Max Verstappen ‘shocked’ after driver dies in seven-car incident at Nurburgring
“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be," Verstappen added.
Racing driver Juha Miettinen has died following a multi-car collision in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers in Germany, which were also set to feature four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen.
Listen to this article
According to a statement from the organisers, race control immediately stopped competition following the serious incident early on, which involved seven competitors, and emergency services quickly arrived on scene.
They were unable, however, to save 66-year-old Miettinen, who was removed from the vehicle and later died at the medical centre after attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.
“Shocked by what’s happened today,” Verstappen, who was not competing at the time of the incident, wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories.
“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.
“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”
Read more: Coventry promoted to Premier League after Bobby Thomas scores late equaliser
Read more: Downton Abbey actor, 77, dies after dementia diagnosis
The full statement from organisers of the race read: “During the first race of the ADAC 24h Nürburgring Qualifiers (18 April 2026), a serious accident involving seven competitors occurred in the early stages of the race.
“Following the collision between several vehicles, race control immediately halted the race to allow for extensive recovery and rescue operations.
“Despite the immediate arrival of emergency services, the emergency medics were unable to save the driver involved, Juha Miettinen (BMW 325i, #121), after he had been extracted from the vehicle; the driver died at the Medical Centre after all attempts at resuscitation proved unsuccessful.
According to organisers, the other six drivers involved were taken to the Medical Centre and nearby hospitals for precautionary examinations - although no others were in a life-threatening condition.
They added that the race will not resume on Saturday evening, and said their thoughts were with the bereaved family of Juha Miettinen.
They also said there will be a minute’s silence held in Miettinen’s honour during the grid formation when competition resumes at 1pm local time on Sunday.