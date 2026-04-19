Racing driver Juha Miettinen has died following a multi-car collision in the ADAC 24h Nurburgring Qualifiers in Germany, which were also set to feature four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen.

According to a statement from the organisers, race control immediately stopped competition following the serious incident early on, which involved seven competitors, and emergency services quickly arrived on scene.

They were unable, however, to save 66-year-old Miettinen, who was removed from the vehicle and later died at the medical centre after attempts at resuscitation were unsuccessful.

“Shocked by what’s happened today,” Verstappen, who was not competing at the time of the incident, wrote in a post to his Instagram Stories.

“Motorsport is something we all love, but in times like this it is a reminder of how dangerous it can be.

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to Juha’s family and loved ones.”

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