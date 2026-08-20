Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation over his Formula One future by signing a new long-term contract with Red Bull.

The four-time world champion’s future has dominated the agenda throughout the season amid Red Bull’s indifferent form and his bitter unhappiness at the sport’s new regulations.

Verstappen had been linked with a sensational switch to Mercedes and McLaren as well as a possible exit from the sport but, ahead of his home race at this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, he has committed to Red Bull until 2030.

“I have always said it: the team is like a second family for me and I feel very at home,” Verstappen said.

“I came to the team hoping to be able to win races. What we went on to achieve together has been simply lovely and we have shared many incredible moments and won four World Championships.

“To continue this journey with the same team that I have been with my whole career is really special and something I have always wanted to do.”

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