Antonelli now leads nearest challenger Russell by 102 points with, as things stand, six rounds of the championship remaining.

Max Verstappen seals perfect weekend with comfortable Singapore Grand Prix win. Picture: LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA/Getty

By Ella Bennett

Max Verstappen sealed a perfect weekend with victory at the Singapore Grand Prix as Kimi Antonelli moved to the brink of clinching the world championship.

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The Dutchman won Saturday’s sprint from pole and again triumphed from the front of the grid during Sunday’s main event under lights, on his 250th Formula One Grand Prix start. The four-time world champion’s first victory in Singapore came dominantly, crossing the line 7.3 seconds ahead of Charles Leclerc to claim back-to-back wins after his first success of the season in Malaysia last weekend. It confirmed Red Bull’s recent step forward, albeit too late for the 29-year-old to have any hope of halting Antonelli’s march to his maiden title. The 20-year-old claimed the final step on the podium at the Marina Bay Circuit, while nearest challenger George Russell recovered to ninth from the back of the grid. Read more: ‘Did we get off on the wrong foot?’: Kim Kardashian reunites with Martin Brundle after viral Monaco F1 snub Read more: George Russell suffers fresh setback with sprint race crash in Singapore

Lewis Hamilton was undone by Ferrari strategy, first angered by being stuck behind teammate Leclerc before failure to pit under the virtual safety car dropped him to sixth. Lando Norris finished fourth ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri. Antonelli now leads nearest challenger Russell by 102 points with, as things stand, six rounds of the championship remaining. The Italian is now able to secure his place as Formula One’s youngest ever world champion at the Circuit of the Americas in a fortnight – he needs to be 126 points clear following that race. It also remains a possibility that the penultimate round in Qatar could be cancelled and the season finale in Abu Dhabi replaced by Imola – if F1 bosses decide they cannot race in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict. If that happened, 25 available points would be off the table, moving the Italian ever closer to the championship. Russell’s title challenge to his Mercedes teammate has firmly hit the buffers over the last week, with a late power-unit failure in Malaysia followed by him crashing into the barriers during Saturday’s sprint here in Singapore. The 28-year-old also had to start this race from the back of the grid due to an engine change. Pole-sitter Verstappen fended off a strong start by Leclerc on the run down to turn one, with Hamilton – from third – also having to watch his mirrors for Antonelli. But the top six remained as they were. Russell moved up to 13th by lap 10.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, talks to Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy