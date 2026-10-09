Verstappen faced a stewards’ investigation for overtaking under yellow flags but was cleared without penalty.

Max Verstappen continues fine form by taking Singapore sprint pole. Picture: dpa picture alliance/Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Max Verstappen lit up the streets of Singapore to pip George Russell to sprint pole.

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The Dutchman, who claimed his first win of the season at the Bahrain Grand Prix held in Malaysia last weekend, was in imperious form again as his Red Bull showed further signs of progress. Russell saved his best until last but was unable to topple the four-time world champion, finishing 0.120 seconds adrift as he bumped Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc down to third. Oscar Piastri claimed fourth for Saturday’s 21-lap dash, ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton. Runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli was off the pace throughout the session and could manage only seventh – 0.693 seconds off the pace to raise further doubts over the upgrade Mercedes brought last weekend. Read more: F1 cars to receive software update after blunder left driverless powerless in Malaysia rain farce Read more: Lewis Hamilton says racing in the rain is not the same as caution reigns

Max Verstappen during free practice 1 of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2026. Picture: SOPA Images Limited/Alamy

Antonelli has one hand on the title, after teammate Russell’s power-unit failure in the closing stages last week gave the Italian an 84-point lead with just seven rounds to run. Russell – running the Mercedes car without the upgrade – will start the main race on Sunday from the back of the grid after taking a new power unit, in a further blow to his slender title hopes. Verstappen faced a stewards’ investigation for overtaking under yellow flags but was cleared without penalty. Hamilton was on the radio to accuse his old rival of overtaking him as the flags waved following Sergio Perez’s contact with the barriers and resulting debris in the opening qualifying run. There was a delay to the start of the second part of sprint qualifying after the FIA discovered an issue with the timing system, with some times in the opening session not initially registered. The governing body confirmed it was “investigating whether we can proceed with the rest of the session”.

Thankfully, it could, after a 16-minute halt before the crowds gathered under the lights around the Marina Bay Circuit, have cars back on track. Leclerc led Hamilton in a Ferrari one-two in the second session, after Verstappen had topped the first, to hint at an open fight for pole. So it proved, but it was Verstappen who pulled the stellar lap out of the bag in the closing stages, and the four-time world champion will hope to continue his step forward with a sprint victory on Saturday. Verstappen, having claimed a first pole of any kind in Singapore, said: “You’re pushing as hard as you think is possible, close to the walls in places. “I did not expect this. Of course, very happy to be first.” Further to the timing issue, the FIA revealed after sprint qualifying that during the first session a “human error” resulted in overtake mode on the cars being disabled following the red flag, before being reactivated for 27 seconds. It accepted that this error impacted certain cars depending on their position around the lap.