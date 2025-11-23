Lando Norris is on the verge of winning the world championship despite finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen

Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing lifts his trophy on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Picture: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Lando Norris is on the verge of winning the world championship despite finishing runner-up to Max Verstappen at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A mistake by pole-sitter Norris at the opening corner dropped him to third behind Verstappen and Mercedes’ George Russell. But Norris moved clear of Russell with 16 laps remaining to take second place, with Oscar Piastri two positions back in fourth. Norris is now 30 points clear of Piastri and 42 ahead of Verstappen with just 58 left on the table across the concluding two rounds. It means the 26-year-old Englishman could secure the world title with a round to spare at next weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix. Read more: England batting collapse sees Australia win by eight wickets in the first Ashes Test Read more: Rail fares frozen for first time in 30 years as ministers vow to cut cost of travel

Max Verstappen celebrates his first-place win at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Picture: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Following the race, Verstappen, Norris and Russell were driven along the Strip to the Bellagio Hotel in a pink Lego Cadillac by actor Terry Crews. Asked about the first corner, Norris said: “I just broke too late and it was my f-up. “I let Max have a win. I wanted to put on a show, that’s why we are here in Vegas. Not my best performance but when a guy wins by 20 seconds it is because he has done a better job.” Pressed again about his error at the opening bend, Norris said: “I f***** it up.” Podium interviewer and 13-time race winner David Coulthard hastily interjected: “You can’t say that.” Norris continued: “You have to be punchy at Turn 1 but I was too punchy. But I scored some good points so it is not like I am too disappointed. On to the next one.”

Lando Norris, Max Verstappen, Gianpiero Lambiase, and George Russell celebrate their wins at the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix. Picture: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto via Getty Images