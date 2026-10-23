Amongst the suspected runners up are Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, according to reports.

The long-awaited reveal of the new 007 is slowly creeping one step closer. Picture: Greg Williams/Getty

By Georgia Bell

The final screen tests for James Bond are thought to be taking place this weekend - bringing the big reveal of who the next 007 will be one step closer.

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Slow Horses star Lowden may now be edging ahead, Variety suggested. Picture: JC Olivera/Getty

The actors are believed to be carrying out auditions with three components - stunts, camera presence and dialogue. The screen tests had been due take place in early October, Deadline reported but were delayed by scheduling conflicts. Turner and Lowden "appear to be in the mix" to replace Daniel Craig, Variety said Previously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton were rumoured to be being considered for the part, alongside Paul Mescal.

Calum Turner was speculated this year - with some fans wondering if his wife Dua Lipa may sing the theme song. Picture: Lionel Hahn/Getty