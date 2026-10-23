May the best Bond win: Final 007 screen tests to take place this weekend
Amongst the suspected runners up are Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, according to reports.
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The final screen tests for James Bond are thought to be taking place this weekend - bringing the big reveal of who the next 007 will be one step closer.
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Fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of their new leading man.
Amongst the suspected runners up are Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, according to reports.
The final auditions are thought to be taking place this weekend, possibly as early as Friday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Around three and five actors are believed to have reached the last stages of the audition process.
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The actors are believed to be carrying out auditions with three components - stunts, camera presence and dialogue.
The screen tests had been due take place in early October, Deadline reported but were delayed by scheduling conflicts.
Turner and Lowden "appear to be in the mix" to replace Daniel Craig, Variety said
Previously, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton were rumoured to be being considered for the part, alongside Paul Mescal.
Slow Horses star Lowden may now be edging ahead, Variety suggested, while Masters of the Air star Calum Turner was speculated this year - with some fans wondering if his wife Dua Lipa may sing the theme song.
At least four final audition offers have been made, sources told Deadline, and while unconfirmed, "three of the four expected to test are Jack Lowden, Callum Turner and Josh O'Connor".
Jack O'Connell was initially thought to be in the mix, but sources said this may no longer be the case, while
Euphoria and Wuthering Heights Star Jacob Elordi is not believed to be testing.