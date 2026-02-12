Young Maya Edmonds is clinging to life in critical condition after being shot twice by Jesse Van Roostelaar in the tragedy at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School

Young Maya Edmonds is clinging to life in critical condition after being shot twice by Jesse Van Roostelaar in the tragedy at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Picture: GoFundMe

By Chay Quinn

A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head and neck during Tuesday's school massacre in British Columbia, Canada.

A note from Maya's mother on a GoFundMe page said the young victim "is fighting for her life while they try to repair the damage from a gunshot wound to the head. And one to the neck.”. Picture: GoFundMe

Community members mourn during a candlelight vigil for the victims of Tumbler Ridge Secondary School. Picture: Getty

The fundraiser, organised by a relative, also saw Cia Edmonds say: "This doesn’t even feel real. I never thought I would be asking for prayers… but please please, pray for my baby.” Maya was transported to Vancouver Children’s Hospital from the small mining town of Tumbler Ridge with severe wounds. Police confirmed that Jesse Van Roostelaar, who also went by Jesse Strang, was the perpetrator of the murders. Among the victims inside the school were three girls, all 12, and two boys, aged 12 and 13. Van Roosterlaar also killed a 39-year-old female teacher from the school. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) told a press conference on Wednesday that two other victims who died at a nearby home were the shooter's 39-year-old mother, Jennifer, and her 11-year-old step-brother, Emmett. A Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) spokesperson said they believe Jesse worked alone.

Deputy Commissioner McDonald confirmed Van Rootselarr identified as a woman, but was born male. He also confirmed that law enforcement had been in contact with Jesse within the past year, and that they had a history of poor mental health. When asked Van Roostelaar had a gun licence, McDonald told reporters: "I believe she had a licence which had expired in 2024; she did not have any firearms registered to her". In the wake of the shootings, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said "the nation mourns" with the families of those people killed following one of the country's worst-ever mass shootings. "Parents and grandparents, sisters and brothers in Tumbler Ridge will wake up without someone they love," Carney said on Wednesday. "The nation mourns with you. Canada stands by you."

In the wake of the shootings, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said "the nation mourns" with the families of those people killed following one of the country's worst-ever mass shootings. Picture: Getty