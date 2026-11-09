Maya Jama steps down as Love Island host after three years
Thanking viewers and the production team, she said she had an “unforgettable time” on the programme
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Maya Jama has announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island after three years on the ITV dating show.
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The 32-year-old TV and radio presenter shared the news on Instagram alongside a compilation video from her time on the ITV reality show, saying it was “time to throw myself into something new”.
Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore in 2023, said: “While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I'll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever.”
Thanking viewers and the production team, she said she had an “unforgettable time” on the programme.
She added: “I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the nine incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I've loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show.
“I've always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then.”
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An ITV spokesperson said: “Maya has been a fantastic and much loved host on Love Island - we thank her for everything she has brought to the show over the last three years and wish her every continued success.”
Love Island, which pairs contestants in couples as they take part in challenges and try to find a romantic partner, remains one of the UK’s biggest reality shows.
But it has also divided opinion, with critics raising concerns about misogyny, bullying and contestant welfare.
Ofcom has received tens of thousands of complaints about the programme over the years, and has described it as “emotionally charged” with “confrontational scenes” that may upset some viewers.
Jama’s decision follows her appearance on Celebrity Traitors, where she competed as a traitor alongside actor Richard E Grant, YouTuber King Kenny and comedian James Acaster.
Although she did not win, one commentator said the series had helped establish her as “less like the presenter of Love Island and more like a genuinely versatile television star”.
The Times also speculated that her recent success could lead to deals worth up to £1 million.
She recently made her acting debut in the second series of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix drama The Gentlemen, appearing alongside Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.
Jama began building her career in radio, including at Rinse FM, before joining BBC Radio 1 in 2018.
Her television work has included Channel 4’s Stand Up To Cancer, ITV2’s Don’t Hate the Playaz and BBC Three’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star, which she began presenting in 2021.
Born in Bristol, Jama auditioned for Channel 4 drama Skins when she was 15 and reached the final stage for a role.
She moved to London aged 16 to pursue a career in entertainment.
She began as a presenter on JumpOff TV’s weekly music video countdown, before joining MTV in 2014 as a presenter on The Wrap Up.
In 2017, she became the youngest person to host the MOBO Awards, alongside Marvin Humes.