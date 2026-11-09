Thanking viewers and the production team, she said she had an “unforgettable time” on the programme

Maya Jama said she had an “unforgettable time” on the programme. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Maya Jama has announced she is stepping down as host of Love Island after three years on the ITV dating show.

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The 32-year-old TV and radio presenter shared the news on Instagram alongside a compilation video from her time on the ITV reality show, saying it was “time to throw myself into something new”. Jama, who took over from Laura Whitmore in 2023, said: “While my own Love Island journey has come to an end, I wish the show and the team all the success in the world, I'll be cheering you lot on from the sidelines forever.” Thanking viewers and the production team, she said she had an “unforgettable time” on the programme. She added: “I started hosting the show aged 28 and during the nine incredible series met the most wonderful humans along the way. I've loved every slow-mo walk, fire pit and live show. “I've always believed that to truly grow, you have to take a leap every now and then.” Read More: Celebrity Traitors accused of sexism as four women are banished from show Read More: Ross Kemp says The Celebrity Traitors was tough but it's not Afghanistan or Iraq, as he urges people to buy a poppy

Jama hosting a challenge on Love Island Games. Picture: Peacock/Getty

An ITV spokesperson said: “Maya has been a fantastic and much loved host on Love Island - we thank her for everything she has brought to the show over the last three years and wish her every continued success.” Love Island, which pairs contestants in couples as they take part in challenges and try to find a romantic partner, remains one of the UK’s biggest reality shows. But it has also divided opinion, with critics raising concerns about misogyny, bullying and contestant welfare. Ofcom has received tens of thousands of complaints about the programme over the years, and has described it as “emotionally charged” with “confrontational scenes” that may upset some viewers. Jama’s decision follows her appearance on Celebrity Traitors, where she competed as a traitor alongside actor Richard E Grant, YouTuber King Kenny and comedian James Acaster.

Maya Jama at the famous firepit on Love Island. Picture: Peacock/Getty