Jama and Dias ended their relationship at the end of April after 18 months together

The Love Island host has spoken publicly for the first time since her split from Ruben Dias. Picture: Instagram

By Georgia Rowe

Maya Jama has spoken publicly for the first time since her split from Ruben Dias, saying: “I love loudly or not at all.”

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The Love Island host shared the emotional message just two weeks after news of her break-up with the footballer emerged. Jama posted the statement in the comments of a clip shared by podcast Cocktails and Takeaways, which discussed the end of the couple’s relationship. “Truth is even when I tried to keep my relationships private we get photographed anyway,” she wrote. She added: “I’m an all or nothing girl, I don’t casually date, so yes I will love loudly or not at all and if it ends, it ends. “I decided a long time ago not to base personal life decisions on public opinions.” Read more: Susan Boyle reveals new project days after revealing dramatic new look Read more: KSI announces he's leaving millionaire YouTube group The Sidemen after 13 years

The Love Island host returned to presenting duties last night. Picture: Getty

It was revealed last month that Jama and Dias ended their relationship at the end of April after 18 months together. The split came shortly before Jama travelled to Inverness to film The Celebrity Traitors. Since then, both have deleted traces of each other from social media. The pair began dating in December 2024 after meeting at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester the previous month. Although they initially tried to keep the romance private, speculation quickly grew and they later confirmed the relationship. Jama had reportedly moved to Cheshire to be closer to the Manchester City defender, who has been based in the North West since joining the club.

Rumours around the cause of the split prompted Dias to deny he had cheated. Picture: Getty

Rumours around the cause of the split have continued to circulate, prompting Dias to issue a lengthy statement on social media denying he had cheated. He wrote: “I believe Maya deserves all the respect in the world. “I feel that when my 85-year-old grandad is asking me if I’ve cheated on my girlfriend because he’s seen it repeatedly on the news, that’s where I draw the line on what’s acceptable and what’s not.” He added: “Maya and I have always had a relationship built on mutual respect. No line was ever crossed in that regard. “A lie told often enough can start to feel like the truth and for that reason I tell you that I didn’t cheat, nor did I ever have the intention or temptation to. “The reasons why we broke up are private and belong to us and we’ve both dealt with it in a very mature way. I’ve always chosen to remain silent on these matters as my personal life is my business only.”

It is well-known that Maya Jama previously dated the British rapper Stormzy. Picture: Getty