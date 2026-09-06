Presenter and Love Island host Maya Jama is understood to have signed for series three of The Gentlemen just weeks after the cast of the Netflix hit denied rumours that the Duchess of Sussex would be joining the show.

“I didn’t even have to change my accent so it was great," she added.

The 32-year-old is understood to have shared that she will be returning in the third season whilst at last week’s series two premiere.

Jama made her scripted acting debut as Aisha - the wife of a criminal associate of Theo James's character, Eddie Horniman - in the newly-released second series of Guy Ritchie’s comedy-drama.

Speaking about director Guy Richie, Jama said he "doesn’t feel as intimidating as you’d think" and called him a "genius".

"He’s very personable and he would be like, ‘Yeah, you’re doing well’, and reassure me, which was really nice.

“He’s just really involved and kind of a genius to watch, because everyone’s practising their lines and then he says something that’s way better than the original.”

The news of Jama's return comes after last month's rumours that the Duchess of Sussex was in talks to get a future role in the series, and was considered a pull for the royal couple to relocate back to the UK.

Despite the news, starring actor Theo James said he thought getting Meghan Markle on board would be “impossible", even though he thought ”she’d fit in well".

Co-star Hugh Bonneville was similarly dismissive of the rumours, calling them "a genius bit of marketing", while Jama she'd "be the last person to know" if the rumours were true.

Richie declined to give any interviews on the red carpet where he could have addressed the ongoing rumours.